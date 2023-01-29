SVP Global Textiles stock price spurts nearly 40% in a week post third quarter earnings

Stock price of the company gained 39.8 percent from the lows of Rs. 31.1 per share on January 17 and touched high of Rs. 43.50 per share on January 24. Share price of the company closed at Rs 40 per share on 24 January – 28.6 percent higher than lows of Rs 31.1 per share on January 17.

Share price of SVP Global Textiles Ltd, one of the largest compact cotton yarn manufacturers has surged around 40 percent post announcement of Q3FY23 results. Company announced its financial numbers for the Q3FY23 on January 16. Company reported strong EBITDA margin and able to turnaround the operations during the quarter.

Stock price of the company gained 39.8 percent from the lows of Rs. 31.1 per share on January 17 and touched high of Rs. 43.50 per share on January 24. Share price of the company closed at Rs 40 per share on 24 January – 28.6 percent higher than lows of Rs 31.1 per share on January 17.

EBITDA for Q3FY23 was reported at Rs.75.83 crore – higher by 95.7 percent Q-o-Q from Rs 38.75 crore reported for Q2FY23. During the quarter company was able to nearly double the EBITDA Margins to 25.12 percent and able to reduce losses significantly. Going forward, company also aims substantial debt reduction, de-leverage balance sheet while adopting asset-light business model for the future expansion.

Total Income from Operations of Rs 301.81 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, rise of 2.62 percent Q-o-Q from Rs 294.10 crore reported in the quarter ended September 2022. The company has improved on operational margins and able to reduce the loss from Rs 20.35 Crore in Q2FY23 to Rs 5.54 crore in Q3FY23.

SVP Global Textile Ltd has a vision to be a fully integrated textile company from Fibre-to-Fashion with forward integration into Fabric, Technical Textiles and Garments to create a brand of its own.