Suzlon rights issue ends, issue oversubscribed by 1.8x

By Asmita Pant

Wind power major Suzlon Energy opened a Rs 1,200 crore rights issue on October 11. The company said that the rights issue was oversubscribed by 1.8x. The i ssue saw a subscription of 435.46 crore shares.

The stock of the wind power major was down 0.6 percent at Rs 8.8 on BSE at 10:37 am. ​

Suzlon Energy's rights issue opened on October 11 and closed on October 20. The company's board of directors had set October 4 as the record date for the Suzlon Energy rights issue.

As part of its plan to raise Rs 1,200 crore, Suzlon Energy offered 240 crore rights or shares for Rs 5 per equity share. The rights issue will reward stockholders with five equity shares for every 21 shares held at the record date of the rights issue.

In a press conference, Suzlon Energy said, "Funds raised via rights issue will be used for debt repayment and general corporate expenses." The company said that the partly paid shares would be listed on the exchanges, and the promoter and promoter group would participate in the rights issue.

On October 3, the promoters of Suzlon, the Tanti family, made a statement to the exchanges re-confirming their participation in the proposed rights issue. This came after the demise of CMD Tusti Tanti on October 1 following a cardiac arrest.

Suzlon's founder-chairman, Tulsi Tanti, passed away on October 1 following a cardiac arrest. After his death, his brother Vinod Tanti was appointed as the chairman and MD for three years.