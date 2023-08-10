Suzlon shares have given multibagger returns to investors in the last three months, rising 145 percent. The stock has been in great momentum this week gaining more than 10 percent over the last five trading sessions, significantly outperforming the S&P BSE Sensex which has given 0.29 percent returns during the same period.

Shares of wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy, where seasoned investor Mukul Agrawal made an entry in the June quarter, rallied up to 5 percent in Thursday's trade. The company's board on Wednesday approved launching a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise as much as Rs 2,000 crore. At 10:25 am, the scrip was trading 4.62 percent higher at Rs 20.40 apiece on the NSE.

The company has closed its QIP issue just a day after its launch due to oversubscription, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The issue received bids worth Rs 4,600 crore for an issue size of Rs 2,000 crore. About 80 percent of the demand came from long-only funds, the sources said.

The company's Securities Issue Committee gave the green light for a minimum price of Rs 18.44 per share to eligible qualified institutional buyers, which implies a 5.7 percent discount from Wednesday’s closing price.

Suzlon can offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price to investors as per Sebi regulations.

Suzlon shares have given multibagger returns to investors in the last three months, rising 145 percent. The stock has been in great momentum this week gaining more than 10 percent over the last five trading sessions, significantly outperforming the S&P BSE Sensex which has given 0.29 percent returns during the same period.

The stock has given multibagger returns of over 200 percent in the last one year as against 11.60 percent returned by the 30-stock Sensex. On a year-to-date basis, Suzlon shares have rallied more than 90 percent. The 52-week low for this counter stands Rs 6.6, it hit on October 13, 2022.

Mukul Agrawal owns 13 crore shares or a 1.04 percent stake in Suzlon Energy as on June 30, according to the latest shareholding pattern data available on the BSE. He was not among Suzlon shareholders with over 1 percent stake as on March 31.

Suzlon Energy registered a 96 percent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 101 crore in the April-June quarter. The renewable energy solutions provider had registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,433 crore in the year-ago quarter, an investors' presentation showed. The company's net revenue in the first quarter of this fiscal also came down to Rs 1,348 crore from Rs 1,378 crore in the year-ago period.

The Pune-headquartered company is a renewable energy solutions provider The company has presence in 17 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and America.