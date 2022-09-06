Suzlon Energy shares gain after company wins order of 180.6 MW from Sembcorp

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Suzlon Energy’s shares went up by 4 percent in the intra-day trade on Tuesday. The shares of the company closed at Rs 10.71 per share, up 1.32 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

India's largest renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy has won an order from Sembcorp's Green Infra Wind Energy to build a 180.6 MW wind farm.

''Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 180.6 MW wind power project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Limited,'' the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Following the news, Suzlon Energy’s shares went up by 4 percent in the intra-day trade on Tuesday. The shares of the company closed at Rs 10.71 per share, up 1.32 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

As part of the order, Suzlon will install 86 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.

The project is located at Kanakagiribad, Bagalkot in Karnataka, and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

Sembcorp, which has operations in seven states across India, won this bid as part of SECI's tranche XI auctions.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 1.01 lakh households and curb 4.07 lakhs tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, it stated.

"This is a third repeat order from Sembcorp. We are delighted to partner with them again and appreciate the confidence that the customer has demonstrated in our products and service offerings,” said Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Group.

(With PTI inputs)