    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Suzlon Energy shares gain after company wins order of 180.6 MW from Sembcorp

    Suzlon Energy shares gain after company wins order of 180.6 MW from Sembcorp

    Suzlon Energy shares gain after company wins order of 180.6 MW from Sembcorp
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Suzlon Energy’s shares went up by 4 percent in the intra-day trade on Tuesday. The shares of the company closed at Rs 10.71 per share, up 1.32 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Suzlon Energy share

    TRADE
    India's largest renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy has won an order from Sembcorp's Green Infra Wind Energy to build a 180.6 MW wind farm.
    ''Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 180.6 MW wind power project for Sembcorp's renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Limited,'' the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.
    Following the news, Suzlon Energy’s shares went up by 4 percent in the intra-day trade on Tuesday. The shares of the company closed at Rs 10.71 per share, up 1.32 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    As part of the order, Suzlon will install 86 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each.
    The project is located at Kanakagiribad, Bagalkot in Karnataka, and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.
    Sembcorp, which has operations in seven states across India, won this bid as part of SECI's tranche XI auctions.
    Also Read: Domino's parent Jubilant FoodWorks gains after Sameer Khetarpal joins as MD & CEO
    A project of this size can provide electricity to 1.01 lakh households and curb 4.07 lakhs tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, it stated.
    "This is a third repeat order from Sembcorp. We are delighted to partner with them again and appreciate the confidence that the customer has demonstrated in our products and service offerings,” said Ashwani Kumar, CEO, Suzlon Group.
     
    (With PTI inputs)
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    SembcorpSuzlonSuzlon Energy

    Previous Article

    Cement companies seek more time from CCI to file reply on cartelisation: Sources

    Next Article

    Metaverse And Web3 Are Today’s Hot Topics! But What’s In The Future?

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng