Suzlon Energy shares rise 11% post Q4 show— here's how to trade the stock now

Shares of renewable energy solution provider Suzlon rallied up to 11 percent in Wednesday's trade, a day after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 319.99 crore for the March 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower expenses. At 12:50 pm, the script was trading at Rs 11.50, up 7.98 percent on the NSE.

The stock opened at Rs 10.90 and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 11.80 apiece in trade today. Suzlon Energy shares gained 42.59 percent in the past month, while it rose 8 percent on a year-to-date basis. The market capitalisation of Suzlon Energy rose to Rs 14,005 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Suzlon Energy stock stands at 79.5, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. RSI above 70 is considered overbought, this implies that stock may show pullback, according to data from Trendlyne. Moving average convergence or divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is at 0.3, which is above its center and signal Line, this is a bullish indicator.

The stock has a beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility in a year. Suzlon Energy shares stand higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Suzlon Energy has a 'Buy' recommendation from two brokerages — Choice India and KR Choksey Shares and Securities, while the stock has 'Hold' call from Way2Wealth broker.

Suzlon Q4 numbers

Suzlon Energy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The company's total income from operation dipped to Rs 1,699.96 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,478.73 crore a year ago.

The total expenses of the company also declined to Rs 1,628.39 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,511.70 crore.

In a financial presentation, the company said that its net worth has turned positive at Rs 1,099 crores after a decade and there is a substantial reduction of debt due to rights issue and refinancing accomplished during FY23.

"As evident from these results, we have closed FY23 with a strong financial performance and the successful launch of our powerful 3 MW technology platform," said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group.

"FY23 has been a year of demonstration and consolidation for Suzlon. We have addressed our challenges comprehensively over the last three years and FY23 was a year where the results were there for all to see," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer of the Suzlon Group.

"We have worked tirelessly and successfully to strengthen every aspect of the company in line with the vision defined by our late CMD Shri Tulsi Tanti, setting up the company strongly to leverage the tailwinds of the sector from a position of strength," he added.