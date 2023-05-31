Suzlon Energy shares rise 11% post Q4 show— here's how to trade the stock now

The stock of Suzlon Energy opened at Rs 10.90 and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 11.80 apiece in trade today. Suzlon shares gained 42.59 percent in the past month, while it rose 8 percent on a year-to-date basis. The market capitalisation of the firm Energy rose to Rs 14,005 crore on BSE.

Shares of renewable energy solution provider Suzlon rallied up to 11 percent in Wednesday's trade, a day after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 319.99 crore for the March 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower expenses. At 12:50 pm, the script was trading at Rs 11.50, up 7.98 percent on the NSE.

Live Tv

Loading...

The stock opened at Rs 10.90 and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 11.80 apiece in trade today. Suzlon Energy shares gained 42.59 percent in the past month, while it rose 8 percent on a year-to-date basis. The market capitalisation of Suzlon Energy rose to Rs 14,005 crore on BSE.