English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsSuzlon Energy shares rise 11% post Q4 show— here's how to trade the stock now

    Suzlon Energy shares rise 11% post Q4 show— here's how to trade the stock now

    Suzlon Energy shares rise 11% post Q4 show— here's how to trade the stock now
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Meghna Sen  May 31, 2023 1:54:37 PM IST (Updated)

    The stock of Suzlon Energy opened at Rs 10.90 and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 11.80 apiece in trade today. Suzlon shares gained 42.59 percent in the past month, while it rose 8 percent on a year-to-date basis. The market capitalisation of the firm Energy rose to Rs 14,005 crore on BSE.

    Shares of renewable energy solution provider Suzlon rallied up to 11 percent in Wednesday's trade, a day after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 319.99 crore for the March 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower expenses. At 12:50 pm, the script was trading at Rs 11.50, up 7.98 percent on the NSE.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The stock opened at Rs 10.90 and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 11.80 apiece in trade today. Suzlon Energy shares gained 42.59 percent in the past month, while it rose 8 percent on a year-to-date basis. The market capitalisation of Suzlon Energy rose to Rs 14,005 crore on BSE.
    ALSO READ: What are the mixed signals from IT sector telling investors?
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X