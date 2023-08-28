Suzlon Energy shares: Industry tailwinds to support stock; 38% upside likely by Sept 2024

With industry tailwinds in place, a deleveraged balance sheet and a robust order book of Suzlon Energy Ltd, analysts at domestic brokerage house JM Financial expect a strong pick-up in the company's performance going forward. Initiating coverage on the counter, JM Financial has a 'Buy' rating and a September 2024 target price of Rs 30 per share.

The share price target on Suzlon Energy implies a potential upside of over 38 percent for the stock over its Friday's opening price of Rs 21.65 apiece. Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd settled 4.88 percent higher at Rs 22.55 apiece in trade Friday.

The multibagger stock has rallied nearly 111 percent on a year-to-date basis, and 205 percent in the last one year.

Moving past the painful period, Suzlon continues to have a 30-35 per cent market share in the domestic market driven by technology superiority and reliable O&M services, according to JM Financial. The brokerage further said that the growing order book with a better-margin product-mix gives revenue visibility over the next two years.

"We expect Suzlon to exceed 2.5-3GW of annual installations in the near to mid-term as the company is best placed to benefit from industry tailwinds," JM Financial said in a note.

According to the brokerage, the discontinuation of reverse auction, better demand visibility with bidding trajectory, upcoming repowering policy, open access policy, waiver of ISTS charges, introduction of wind specific RPOs and finally improvement in technology resulting in higher productivity have revived the momentum in the wind sector.

"We see the current market size of 5-6 GW per annum of wind opportunity growing to 11-12 GW per annum by FY27," it said.

Suzlon had to undergo restructuring exercise on account of unfulfillment of its debt obligations in the past. However, during the last year, it has refinanced its existing debt and converted its entire outstanding optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) to bring down the total debt.

"Further, Suzlon has completed rights issue of Rs 1,200 crore and utilised Rs 900 crore to prepay its o/s debt obligations. It recently completed a Rs 2,000 crore QIP in August 2023, the proceeds of which will be utilised towards repayment of debt (Rs 1500 crore) and fulfilling capex requirement. With reduction in debt, lower interest cost and better financial risk profile, the performance of the company is poised for significant improvement," it said.