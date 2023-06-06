CNBC TV18
Suzlon Energy shares hit new 52-week high, jump over 5%. Here's why

By Meghna Sen  Jun 6, 2023 2:19:31 PM IST (Published)

The stock rallied in trade Tuesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 12.15 apiece on the NSE after the renewable energy solutions company ​become the first Indian wind energy firm to surpass 20 GW in wind energy installations

Shares of Suzlon Energy climbed nearly 6 percent in Tuesday's trade on NSE to hit a 52-week high of Rs 12.15 apiece after the renewable energy solutions company ​become the first Indian wind energy firm to surpass 20 GW in wind energy installations. At 1.56 pm, the scrip was trading 4.82 percent higher at Rs 11.95 apiece on the NSE. The stock has also rallied 40 percent in the last one month, while it has surged 57 percent in the past one year.

In the last session, the stock ended over 4 percent higher at Rs 11.50. Market capitalization of the company rose to Rs 13,348 crore.
In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock is at 73.3. RSI above 70 is considered overbought, this implies that stock may show pullback, according to data from Trendlyne. Moving average convergence or divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is at 0.6, which is above its center and signal Line, this is a bullish indicator.
