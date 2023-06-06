The stock rallied in trade Tuesday to hit a 52-week high of Rs 12.15 apiece on the NSE after the renewable energy solutions company ​become the first Indian wind energy firm to surpass 20 GW in wind energy installations

Shares of Suzlon Energy climbed nearly 6 percent in Tuesday's trade on NSE to hit a 52-week high of Rs 12.15 apiece after the renewable energy solutions company ​become the first Indian wind energy firm to surpass 20 GW in wind energy installations. At 1.56 pm, the scrip was trading 4.82 percent higher at Rs 11.95 apiece on the NSE. The stock has also rallied 40 percent in the last one month, while it has surged 57 percent in the past one year.

Live Tv

Loading...

In the last session, the stock ended over 4 percent higher at Rs 11.50. Market capitalization of the company rose to Rs 13,348 crore.