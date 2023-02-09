Net revenue increased marginally by 1.31 percent sequentially compared to Rs 1,430 crore in Q2FY23.

Suzlon Energy closed with over 2 percent gain on Thursday after the company’s consolidated net profit more than doubled in the December 2022 quarter year-on-year despite a 10 percent drop in net revenue. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 78 crore in Q3FY23 as against Rs 37 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially PAT also grew 39 percent compared to Rs 56 crore in the September quarter.

The leading wind energy producer in India reported net revenue of Rs 1,449 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year compared to Rs 1,597 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. However, net revenue increased marginally by 1.31 percent sequentially compared to Rs 1,430 crore in Q2FY23.

The company’s total expenses dropped from Rs 1573.47 crore in Q3FY22 to Rs 1386.56 crore in Q3FY23, a decrease of 11.87 percent. This was mostly on the back of reduced raw material cost, which dropped 34.06 percent from Rs 1134.62 crore in Q3FY22 to Rs 748.13 in Q3FY23.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 13 percent to Rs 212 crore YoY in Q3FY23 compared to Rs 244 crore in the year ago period while sequentially EBITDA was up as against Rs208 crore in the September quarter. The EBITDA margin also slightly declined to 14.9 percent in the December quarter as against 15.3 percent a year ago.

Shares of Suzlon Energy closed 2 percent higher at Rs 9.20 apiece on BSE.