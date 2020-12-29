Market
Suryoday Small Finance Bank receives go-ahead to launch IPO
Updated : December 29, 2020 01:01 PM IST
The bank will utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.
The IPO comprises fresh issuance of 1.15 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 84.66 lakh shares by existing shareholders.
The lender has over 20 institutional investors with a mix of institutional investors, development funds, and private equity investors.