Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO sees lukewarm response; issue subscribed 67% on day 2 so far

The initial public offering (IPO) of Suryoday Small Finance Bank received a lukewarm response even on day 2 of bidding. The issue was subscribed 67 percent so far on March 18 after witnessing a 44 percent subscription on Day 1.

The IPO will close on March 19 (Friday). Investors put in bids for only around 1.2 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.9 crore shares.

The portion reserved for retail investors was the only one oversubscribed. Retail investors bid for 1.36 times their quota whereas non-institutional investors bid for 7 percent and employees subscribed 9 percent of their quota.

Meanwhile, qualified institutional buyers have not yet started to bid for their quota.

The company plans to raise around Rs 581 crore through the public offer with a price band set at Rs 303-305 per equity share. It has already garnered Rs 170.12 crore from 13 anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offer.

This is the fourth small finance bank to come out with IPO after AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

The IPO is a mix of an offer for sale (OFS) by shareholders and promoters and a fresh issue in which the company is looking to sell 1.9 crore shares.

The company was incorporated in 2009 as a microfinance institution and later started operations as an SFB in January 2017. The company has diversified into other products like commercial vehicle loans, affordable home loans, micro business loans, secured and unsecured business loans to MSME/SME and corporates, and financial intermediary group loans.

The net fresh issue funds are going to be used towards augmenting Tier–1 capital base to meet future capital requirements. The IPO will also meet the RBI's listing requirement within three years from the bank launch. The company started small finance bank services in January 2017.

