Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO sees lukewarm response; issue subscribed 67% on day 2 so far Updated : March 18, 2021 12:15 PM IST The issue was subscribed 67% so far on March 18 after witnessing a 44% subscription on Day 1. Investors put in bids for only around 1.2 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.9 crore shares. The portion reserved for retail investors was the only one oversubscribed. Published : March 18, 2021 12:15 PM IST