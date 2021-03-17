Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO: Here are key things to know Updated : March 17, 2021 11:50 AM IST This is the fourth small finance bank to come out with IPO after AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. The company plans to raise around Rs 581 crore through the offer. The price band is set at Rs 303-305 per equity share. Published : March 17, 2021 11:50 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply