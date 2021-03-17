Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO: Here are key things to know

The initial public offering (IPO) of Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) opens today and will close on March 19. The company plans to raise around Rs 581 crore through the offer.

This is the fourth small finance bank to come out with IPO after AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

The company garnered Rs 170.12 crore from 13 anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offer. Anchor investors who participated in the offer were Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Integrated Core Strategies Asia, India Max Investment Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Axis MF, IDFC MF and Ashoka India Opportunities Fund.

Here's all you need to know about the issue:

Closing Date: March 19, 2021

Price Band: The price band is set at Rs 303-305 per equity share.

About the firm: The company was incorporated in 2009 as a microfinance institution and later started operations as an SFB in January 2017. The company has diversified into other products like commercial vehicle loans, affordable home loans, micro business loans, secured and unsecured business loans to MSME/SME and corporates and financial intermediary group loans. As of December 31, 2020, the customer base was 14.4 lakh. Suryoday SFB operates via 554 banking outlets and has 4770 employees.

Size of the issue: The IPO is a mix of an offer for sale (OFS) by shareholders and promoters and a fresh issue in which the company is looking to sell 1.9 crore shares. The fresh issue constitutes 81.5 lakh equity shares & an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.09 crore equity shares.

Existing shareholders including HDFC Holdings, Gaja Capital, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and International Finance Corporation will sell stake through the OFS.

Reservation: Of the total issue, 50 percent will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 percent for retail investors and 15 percent for non-institutional investors. Also, a discount of Rs 30 per Equity Share is being offered to Eligible Employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.

Minimum Bid: Investors can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 equity shares thereafter implying a minimum investment of Rs 14,945 at the higher end of the price band.

Objective: The net fresh issue funds are going to be used towards augmenting Tier–1 capital base to meet future capital requirements. The IPO will also meet the RBI's listing requirement within three years from the bank launch. The company started off small finance bank services in January 2017.

Book Runners: Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Financials: Gross loan portfolio has grown at a CAGR of 46.98 percent from Rs 1,717.7 crore in FY18 to Rs 3,710.8 crore as of FY20. NII has increased at 72 percent CAGR from Rs 165.8 crore in FY18 to Rs 490.9 crore in FY20 and was at Rs 353.2 crore in the nine months of FY21. PAT, meanwhile, surged at 212 percent CAGR from Rs 11.4 crore in FY18 to Rs 111.1 crore FY20 and was at Rs 54.8 crore in 9MFY21.