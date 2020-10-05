Surprising returns: Nifty, Sensex rise 31% in first half of FY21; best since FY15

The first half of FY21 (H1FY21) has been the best first half for the Indian markets in the last six years with the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 gaining 31 percent even as the investors remained cautious on the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rally, this financial year, was mainly supported by liquidity infused by central banks across the world, positive trends global markets and attractive valuations after the selloff.

This comes after a steep decline of 24.5 percent in March 2020 alone thanks to the coronavirus-led selloff across the globe. Overall in FY21, the indices shed over 26 percent.

Before this, the best first half for the indices was seen in FY15, when the indices jumped 19 percent between April and September. Before that the indices rose 14.9 percent in H1FY11, 11.3 percent in H1 FY17, and 8.1 percent in H1 FY19.

Table

A large part of the Indian market’s rally was courtesy Reliance, which contributed almost one-third to Nifty’s gains. It rose 104 percent in H1FY21 and accounted for nearly 800 points of the Nifty’s 2600-point rally between April 1 and September 30, 2020.

Back to back investments into Jio Platforms and then its retail arm during this period as well as going debt-free ahead of schedule led to this massive rally in the stock.

Among sectors, Pharma and IT have been called the leaders of this rally and they’ve lived up to the title with 50-60 percent gains in the first half of FY21. While midcaps have outperformed the Nifty in H1 so far, the Nifty Bank has had its back broken on fears of financial problems that the virus is likely to bring to borrowers, small and large.

Globally as well, Indian indices also made it to the list of top-performing global stock indices in the first half of FY21. Nasdaq rose the most, up 44 percent followed by a 33 percent gain in Korea.

In the European markets, Germany saw a 28 percent gain in the DAX while the British FTSE and the French CAC gained just 5 percent and 9 percent respectively. The Shanghai Index saw a 17 percent growth while Hang Seng declined 1 percent in the last 6 months.