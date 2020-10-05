Market Surprising returns: Nifty, Sensex rise 31% in first half of FY21; best since FY15 Updated : October 05, 2020 01:30 PM IST A large part of the Indian market’s rally was courtesy Reliance, which contributed almost one-third to Nifty’s gains. Among sectors, Pharma and IT have been called the leaders of this rally Globally as well, Indian indices also made it to the list of top-performing global stock indices in the first half of FY21. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.