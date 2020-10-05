  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Surprising returns: Nifty, Sensex rise 31% in first half of FY21; best since FY15

Updated : October 05, 2020 01:30 PM IST

A large part of the Indian market’s rally was courtesy Reliance, which contributed almost one-third to Nifty’s gains.
Among sectors, Pharma and IT have been called the leaders of this rally
Globally as well, Indian indices also made it to the list of top-performing global stock indices in the first half of FY21.
Surprising returns: Nifty, Sensex rise 31% in first half of FY21; best since FY15

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Shapoorji Pallonji's platform Joyville to invest Rs 1,200 cr on new housing project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji's platform Joyville to invest Rs 1,200 cr on new housing project in Pune

Vedanta Q1FY21 profit falls 23% to Rs 1,033 crore as lockdown hits demand

Vedanta Q1FY21 profit falls 23% to Rs 1,033 crore as lockdown hits demand

Will be cutting prices by more than Rs 1/kg for CNG, says Mahanagar Gas

Will be cutting prices by more than Rs 1/kg for CNG, says Mahanagar Gas

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement