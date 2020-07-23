  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Business

Surge in eating at home cushions virus hit for Unilever

Updated : July 23, 2020 02:43 PM IST

Shares in the consumer goods giant jumped as much as 8.7% in early Thursday trading, as the Anglo-Dutch group surprised analysts who had expected a much bigger hit to sales from the closure of restaurants, schools, cinemas and outside venues.
Surge in eating at home cushions virus hit for Unilever

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Indices at day's high, up nearly 1%; RIL hits Rs 13 lakh crore market cap

Stock Market Live: Indices at day's high, up nearly 1%; RIL hits Rs 13 lakh crore market cap

Bajaj Auto trades lower after Q1 earnings announcement; Brokerages mixed on stock

Bajaj Auto trades lower after Q1 earnings announcement; Brokerages mixed on stock

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement