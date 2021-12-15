Supriya Lifescience IPO to open tomorrow: Strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities analysis

Mumbai-based active pharmaceuticals ingredients manufacturer Supriya Lifescience will launch its Rs 700 crore initial public offering (IPO) on December 16, Thursday.
The offering will consist of the issuance of new equity shares worth Rs 200 crore, as well as the offloading of 1.82 crore equity shares worth Rs 500 crore by the founder Satish Waman Wagh.
The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditures, debt repayment, and other general corporate purposes.
Supriya Lifescience has seen tremendous interest in the grey market, where it traded at a huge 91 percent premium over its upper issue price range, ahead of the public offering.
The company has consistently been the largest exporter of chlorpheniramine maleate and ketamine hydrochloride from India, contributing to 45-50 percent and 60-65 percent, respectively, of the API exports from India, between FY17 and FY21.
Here are the company's strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities:
Strengths:
Weakness
Threat
Opportunities