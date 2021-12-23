Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment today, here's how to check application status

Shares of Supriya Lifescience , whose initial share closed last week, will list on the bourses on December 28. The share allotment, however, is expected to be finalised today and investors can check the status on the issue's registrar Link Intime as well as on BSE.

The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to the investor's bank account.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

Through the website of registrar - Linkintime

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your Application Number and PAN Card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

Supriya Lifescience is a key manufacturer and supplier of active pharma ingredients or APIs. API is a substance used in the finished pharma product. The company has 38 APIs focused on diverse segments like an antihistamine, analgesic, anaesthetic, anti-asthmatic, and anti-allergic. It has a manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

The IPO that ran between December 16 to December 20 had fixed the price band at Rs 265-274 per share . It had received a robust response from the investors and was oversubscribed over 71 times on the final day of bidding . The portion reserved for retail investors has been subscribed 55 times, while that of non-institutional investors' over 160 times, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges. Qualified institutional buyers had subscribed to the issue over 32 times.

At the upper price band of Rs 274, the company is available at a P/E ratio of 16.7x (FY22E annualised), which appears to be reasonably priced compared to peers, a report by Geojit Financial Services said.