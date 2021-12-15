Supriya Lifescience IPO key risks: From COVID-19, commercialisation of products, regulations to quality control and more

Active pharmaceuticals ingredients manufacturer Supriya Lifescience is all set to launch its Rs 700 crore initial public offering (IPO) on December 16. The issue will be open for subscription in the primary market until December December 20.

The IPO of the Mumbai-based firm includes the issuance of new equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.82 crore equity shares worth Rs 500 crore by founder Satish Waman Wagh. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditures, debt repayment, and other general corporate purposes.

Supriya Lifescience IPO would be the 64th initial public issue of 2021. With this issue, firms would have in all raised over 1.3 lakh crore via IPOs, which is the highest ever in the history of the Indian capital market.

The IPO of Supriya Lifescience, however, is not devoid of risks, be it manufacturing and quality control, commercialisation of products, or approvals to sell products in the global markets.

Here’s are key risk factors listed by Supriya Lifescience in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP)

Pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic, or any future pandemic or widespread public health emergency, could materially and adversely impact the business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations, the firm said.

Commercialisation of products: According to the pharma ingredients company, it does not successfully develop or commercialise new products in a timely manner, or if the products do not perform as expected, its business, results of operations and financial condition may be adversely affected.

Regulatory measures: "Our business is subject to extensive regulation. If we fail to comply with regulations prescribed by governments and regulatory agencies, our business, results of operations and financial condition could be adversely affected," "Our business is subject to extensive regulation. If we fail to comply with regulations prescribed by governments and regulatory agencies, our business, results of operations and financial condition could be adversely affected," Supriya Lifescience said in the DRHP.

Approvals for international markets: In the international markets in which the company sells its products, the approval process for a new product can be complex, lengthy and expensive. If it fails to obtain such approvals in a timely and cost-efficient manner, or at all, it could have a negative impact on the business prospects.

Exchange rate: Exchange rate fluctuations may adversely affect the results of operations as export sales and sales outside India and a portion of the firm’s expenditures are denominated in foreign currencies.

Quality control: Any manufacturing or quality control problems may damage Supriya Lifescience's reputation and expose it to litigation or other liabilities, which again can adversely affect the business operations and financial condition. Any delay in production at, disruption or shutdown of any manufacturing facility, or failure to achieve optimal capacity utilisation can have an impact too.

Lender conditions: "Our lenders have imposed certain restrictive conditions on us under our financing arrangements. This may limit our ability to pursue our business and limit our flexibility in planning for or reacting to, changes in our business or industry," according to the DRHP.

Lease agreement: The company’s manufacturing facility is located on leased premises. If these leases are terminated or not renewed on terms acceptable to it, it could have a material adverse effect on the business.

Technological challenges: Changes in technology may render Supriya Lifescience's current technologies obsolete or require it to make substantial capital investments, the company said.

Legal proceedings: If any of the outstanding litigations are decided against Supriya Lifesciences, it may need to make provisions in financial statements that could increase expenses and current liabilities.