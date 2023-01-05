Sundararaman Ramamurthy assumes charge as MD, CEO of BSE 

"Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE. The appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to Ramamurthy and fulfillment of terms and conditions," BSE said in a release.

Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE, the leading Stock Exchange said in a release on Wednesday.

"The appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to Ramamurthy and fulfillment of terms and conditions," the release added.

BSE got approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last year in November 2022, to appoint Ramamurthy as the CEO and MD of the Exchange.

"SEBI has approved the appointment of Ramamurthy as the MD and CEO of BSE," the Exchange said in a regulatory filing last year.

The post was lying vacant since July after the erstwhile MD and CEO of BSE, Ashish Kumar resigned from the bourse and moved to National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The newly appointed MD and CEO, Ramamurthy, has an experience of over two decades at NSE. He served as a senior member at NSE from 1995 to 2014 in various capacities. Ramamurthy was responsible for the significant transformation of the Indian capital markets for over two decades. However, after serving this role, he took up the position of MD and Chief Operating Officer at the Indian arm of Bank of America.

He has also worked at the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), State Bank of India (SBI) and Indian Overseas Bank.

With inputs from agencies.

