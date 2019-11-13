Market
Sun TV shares tumble 12% on expenses jump 65% in Q2
Updated : November 13, 2019 02:34 PM IST
Shares of Sun TV Network tumbled 12 percent on Wednesday after the company's profit after tax (PAT) was almost flat in the September quarter.
However, profit before tax for the company declined 26 percent to Rs 400 crore versus in Q2.
The company's total expenses rose 65.95 percent to Rs 499.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 301.01 crore a year ago.
