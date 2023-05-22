English
Sun TV Network trades in green as Q4 results meet analyst expectations

Sun TV Network trades in green as Q4 results meet analyst expectations

Sun TV Network trades in green as Q4 results meet analyst expectations
By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 2:09:31 PM IST (Published)

Brokerage Nomura kept the rating on the stock unchanged at 'Neutral' and the target price at Rs 507 against Friday’s close of 425.90 per share, implying a potential upside of 19 percent.

Sun TV Network shares advanced on Monday after its March quarter results were in line with analysts' estimates despite a fall in margins due to high IPL-related costs.

Brokerage Nomura kept the rating on the stock unchanged at 'Neutral' and the target price at Rs 507 against Friday’s close of 425.90 per share, implying a potential upside of 19 percent.


Nomura in a report stated that Sun TV Network reported a 2 percent year-on-year decline in its revenue to Rs 840.4 crore in the March quarter of FY23 against Rs 857 crore a year ago which was in line with its expectations.

