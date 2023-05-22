Sun TV Network trades in green as Q4 results meet analyst expectations

2 Min(s) Read
Brokerage Nomura kept the rating on the stock unchanged at 'Neutral' and the target price at Rs 507 against Friday’s close of 425.90 per share, implying a potential upside of 19 percent.
Sun TV Network shares advanced on Monday after its March quarter results were in line with analysts' estimates despite a fall in margins due to high IPL-related costs.
Nomura in a report stated that Sun TV Network reported a 2 percent year-on-year decline in its revenue to Rs 840.4 crore in the March quarter of FY23 against Rs 857 crore a year ago which was in line with its expectations.