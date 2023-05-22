Sun TV Network trades in green as Q4 results meet analyst expectations

Brokerage Nomura kept the rating on the stock unchanged at 'Neutral' and the target price at Rs 507 against Friday’s close of 425.90 per share, implying a potential upside of 19 percent.

Sun TV Network shares advanced on Monday after its March quarter results were in line with analysts' estimates despite a fall in margins due to high IPL-related costs.

Live Tv

Loading...

Brokerage Nomura kept the rating on the stock unchanged at 'Neutral' and the target price at Rs 507 against Friday’s close of 425.90 per share, implying a potential upside of 19 percent.