Here are key reasons why Sun Pharma is Jefferies' top pharma pick

Brokerage firm Jefferies has termed Sun Pharmaceuticals as its top pick in the Indian pharma sector, while maintaining its Buy call on the back of the company’s specialty strategy and its strong India positioning.

The brokerage sees a 26 percent upside to the stock with a price target of Rs 1,200 per share for the next 12 months in a base case scenario, as the acquisition of Concert adds a complementary derma product to the existing specialty portfolio of Sun Pharma.

These are the key reasons why Sun Pharma is the top pick for Jefferies:

An Unmet Medical NMeed

The brokerage noted that Sun Pharma's acquisition of Concert adds a complementary derma product to the existing specialty portfolio of the company.

The acquisition gives Sun Pharma global rights for lead candidate Deuruxolitinib being developed for the treatment of Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease.

The product has completed Phase III trials and is expected by the company to be filed with the USFDA for approval in the first half of 2023. There are currently limited treatment options available for Alopecia Areata.

Strong Competitive Advantage

The phase III trial data for Deuruxolitinib suggest that the Concert's oral product looks best-in-class based on patients meeting primary endpoint by week 24. Deuruxolitinib safety data is in-line with competing products. The product has been awarded a breakthrough therapy designation by the USFDA.

There are three products in advanced stages for the treatment of Alopecia Areata - Olumiant (Baricitinib, Eli Lilly, launched), Pfizer (Ritlecitinib, filed, awaiting approval) and Concert (Deuruxolitinib).

The trial data showed that 38-42 percent of participants met primary end point at week 24 using Deuruxolitinib, compared to 30 percent for Olumiant and Ritlecitinib.

The brokerage expects Deuruxolitinib to achieve sales of $765 million in the US and European Union markets by 2031.

Existing Marketing Infrastructure Can Be Leveraged

The brokerage expects Sun Pharma to leverage its existing field force to market the product and incremental spend will largely be towards the promotion of the product. The brokerage observed that the need for adding field force will be much smaller for Deuruxolitinib.

Shares of Sun Pharma are trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 962. The stock is among the few gainers on the Nifty 50 index in today's session.