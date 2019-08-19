Market
Sun Pharma shares gain 5% as USFDA finds no objectionable practices at Halol plant
Updated : August 19, 2019 11:55 AM IST
Sun Pharma shares gained over 4.5 percent on Monday after USFDA classified its Halol unit as 'no action indicated' (NAI), implying a successful inspection.
The Halol unit was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration during June 3-June 11.
