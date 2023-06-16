Sun Pharma shares have potential to return 18% — why are analysts so bullish

Despite the stock's flat performance for the past six months, analysts believe that Sun Pharma is in a favourable position. The stock is up 5 percent in the last one month, while it fell 1 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which have given 20 percent returns to investors in the last one-year period, may rally another 18 percent, as the pharma major is well-positioned for growth due to several factors, said analysts at Motilal Oswal in a research report. Sun Pharma's shares were trading flat in Thursday's (June 15) late noon deals.
Analysts have maintained their 'buy’ rating on the counter with a target price of Rs 1,160 per share, suggesting a potential upside of 18 percent from the current market levels. The stock is up 5 percent in the last one month, while it fell 1 percent on a year-to-date basis. The company was commanding a total market capitalisation of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.
In terms of technicals, the 14-day relative stock index (RSI) was at 54.2, signalling that the counter is neither oversold nor overbought. Money Flow Index (MFI) stood at 75.3, implying that the stock may show pullback.