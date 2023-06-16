CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsSun Pharma shares have potential to return 18% — why are analysts so bullish

Sun Pharma shares have potential to return 18% — why are analysts so bullish

Sun Pharma shares have potential to return 18% — why are analysts so bullish
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 16, 2023 7:07:06 AM IST (Published)

Despite the stock's flat performance for the past six months, analysts believe that Sun Pharma is in a favourable position. The stock is up 5 percent in the last one month, while it fell 1 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which have given 20 percent returns to investors in the last one-year period, may rally another 18 percent, as the pharma major is well-positioned for growth due to several factors, said analysts at Motilal Oswal in a research report. Sun Pharma's shares were trading flat in Thursday's (June 15) late noon deals.

Live Tv

Loading...

Analysts have maintained their 'buy’ rating on the counter with a target price of Rs 1,160 per share, suggesting a potential upside of 18 percent from the current market levels. The stock is up 5 percent in the last one month, while it fell 1 percent on a year-to-date basis. The company was commanding a total market capitalisation of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.


In terms of technicals, the 14-day relative stock index (RSI) was at 54.2, signalling that the counter is neither oversold nor overbought. Money Flow Index (MFI) stood at 75.3, implying that the stock may show pullback.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X