Sun Pharma shares have potential to return 18% — why are analysts so bullish

Despite the stock's flat performance for the past six months, analysts believe that Sun Pharma is in a favourable position.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which have given 20 percent returns to investors in the last one-year period, may rally another 18 percent, as the pharma major is well-positioned for growth due to several factors, said analysts at Motilal Oswal in a research report. Sun Pharma's shares were trading flat in Thursday's (June 15) late noon deals.

Analysts have maintained their 'buy’ rating on the counter with a target price of Rs 1,160 per share, suggesting a potential upside of 18 percent from the current market levels. The stock is up 5 percent in the last one month, while it fell 1 percent on a year-to-date basis. The company was commanding a total market capitalisation of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.