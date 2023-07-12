Top stock picks | Sun Pharma, IDFC First Bank, UPL, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Siemens on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,050 for an upside target of Rs 1,110. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 81.50 for an upside target Rs 87. The stock is up more than 14 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on UPL with a stop loss of Rs 656 for a downside target of Rs 620. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.

Navin Fluorine is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 4,125 and a stop loss of Rs 4,350. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Apollo Hospitals. The stock has already rallied 25 percent from its April lows. However, there is some momentum on the upside. So short-term momentum traders can probably capture that momentum. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 5,000. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Astral. The stock has been falling for the last seven days. There is a short-term trend on the downside. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,810. Shares of Astral are down more than 8 percent over the last month.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock has been consolidating for three-four days, that is good enough for a new renewed uptrend according to him. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 380. The stock has gained more than 5 percent in the last month. is anothercall from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock has been consolidating for three-four days, that is good enough for a new renewed uptrend according to him. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 380. The stock has gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 3,650. It is an investment buy. Sukhani believes one should try to hold this stock for a long period if one buys it. Shares are up more than 3 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.