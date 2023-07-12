CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTop stock picks | Sun Pharma, IDFC First Bank, UPL, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Siemens on the radar

Top stock picks | Sun Pharma, IDFC First Bank, UPL, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Siemens on the radar

Top stock picks | Sun Pharma, IDFC First Bank, UPL, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Siemens on the radar
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza  Jul 12, 2023 9:20:18 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Share Market Live


From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,050 for an upside target of Rs 1,110. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 81.50 for an upside target Rs 87. The stock is up more than 14 percent over the last month.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X