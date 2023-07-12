Top stock picks | Sun Pharma, IDFC First Bank, UPL, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Siemens on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Share Market Live NSE

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,050 for an upside target of Rs 1,110. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 81.50 for an upside target Rs 87. The stock is up more than 14 percent over the last month.