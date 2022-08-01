    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Sun Pharma falls on profit booking despite robust results, positive brokerage views

    Sun Pharma falls on profit booking despite robust results, positive brokerage views

    Profile image
    By Nishtha Pandey   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Sun Pharmaceuticals stocks settled at Rs 917, falling 2.81 percent on the BSE.

    Sun Pharma falls on profit booking despite robust results, positive brokerage views
    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Sun Pharma share

    TRADE
    Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals industry slid by nearly 3 percent despite the pharma major reporting a 43 percent growth in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter.
    The net profit for the pharmaceutical company for the April-June quarter came in at Rs 2,061 crore, jumping nearly 43 percent against Rs 1, 444 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
    Image
    The pharmaceutical major's consolidated revenue rose 10.7 percent in the quarter ending June to Rs 10,762 crore from Rs 9,719 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
    Analysts also consider investors booking profit a reason behind the stock declining.
    “It can be said that some profit-booking is taking place in the market after the stocks substantial growth in the recent days," said Bhavesh Gandhi, AVP-Research, IIFL.
    In the past five days, the stock has gained over 5 percent and has rallied over 10 percent over the past one month.
    Brokerage views
    Jefferies has a ‘buy’ rating on Sun Pharmaceuticals at a target price of Rs 1,089, while CLSA also has maintained the ‘buy’ rating on the pharmaceutical stock with a target price of Rs 1,140.
    CLSA believes that Sun Pharmaceutical’s strong base business comprised of India formulations and diversified operations in emerging markets can aid the stock is performing well.
    Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on the shares of the company with a target price of Rs 1,032. The brokerage firm notes that expansion to large new markets will augment growth for the pharmaceutical company.
    Sun Pharmaceuticals stocks settled at Rs 917, falling 2.81 percent on the BSE.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 545 pts higher and Nifty50 reclaims 17,300 — rupee near 79 vs dollar

    Next Article

    Tata Motors hits 5-month high on strong sales

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng