English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Sula Vineyards, UPL, Nureca and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 22

Sula Vineyards, UPL, Nureca and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 22

Sula Vineyards, UPL, Nureca and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 22
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 4:09:15 PM IST (Published)

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18127.35, 71.75 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60826.22, 241.02 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

Nureca ltd, nureca stock, nureca shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, Nureca Ltd |

Recommended Articles

View All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

IST3 Min(s) Read

Shares of medical devices and wellness products maker Nureca Ltd. surged nearly 17 percent on Thursday amid growing concerns over the surge in Covid-19 cases in China. Its stock ended nearly 7.5 percent higher.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, talbros stock, talbros shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd | Talbros Automotive Components bagged a multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses through its joint venture, Talbros Marugo Rubber. The rubber hoses will be directly used to facilitate the E 20 fuel mechanism from multiple passenger vehicle (PV) original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in India, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Thursday. Its stock ended nearly 4.3 percent down.
UPL, UPL stock, UPL shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, UPL | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 3.5 percent down.
IPO, sula IPO, sula vineyards IPO, Sula vineyards, sula vineyards stock, sula vineyards shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, Sula Vineyards Ltd | The shares of winemaker Sula Vineyards made a decent debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Thursday i.e. December 22. On BSE, Sula Vineyards listed at Rs 358 apiece against the issue price of Rs 340-357. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 361 apiece on NSE — a 1.1 percent premium to the issue price. Its shares ended 7.2 percent lower on the NSE at Rs 331.2 apiece.
JBM auto, jbm auto stock, jbm auto shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, JBM Auto | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 11.6 percent higher.
Ajanta Pharma, Ajanta Pharma stock, Ajanta pharma shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india Ajanta Pharma | In a large trade 21.9 lakh shares or 1.7 percent equity of Ajanta Pharma changed hands via block deal in early morning trade. Following the deal shares of Ajanta Pharma went up by a percent and are currently at Rs 1,184. Its stock ended nearly 6.2 percent higher.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

key stocksStock Market Indiastocks that movedSula VineyardsUPL

Previous Article

JK Cement fast tracks entry in the paints business with 60% stake in Acro Paints for Rs 153 crore

Next Article

Sensex and Nifty end at over one-month low; close in the red for second straight session