Sula Vineyards, UPL, Nureca and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 22

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18127.35, 71.75 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60826.22, 241.02 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-
Shares of medical devices and wellness products maker Nureca Ltd. surged nearly 17 percent on Thursday amid growing concerns over the surge in Covid-19 cases in China. Its stock ended nearly 7.5 percent higher.
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd | Talbros Automotive Components bagged a multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses through its joint venture, Talbros Marugo Rubber. The rubber hoses will be directly used to facilitate the E 20 fuel mechanism from multiple passenger vehicle (PV) original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in India, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Thursday. Its stock ended nearly 4.3 percent down.
UPL | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 3.5 percent down.
Sula Vineyards Ltd | The shares of winemaker Sula Vineyards made a decent debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Thursday i.e. December 22. On BSE, Sula Vineyards listed at Rs 358 apiece against the issue price of Rs 340-357. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 361 apiece on NSE — a 1.1 percent premium to the issue price. Its shares ended 7.2 percent lower on the NSE at Rs 331.2 apiece.
JBM Auto | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 11.6 percent higher.
Ajanta Pharma | In a large trade 21.9 lakh shares or 1.7 percent equity of Ajanta Pharma changed hands via block deal in early morning trade. Following the deal shares of Ajanta Pharma went up by a percent and are currently at Rs 1,184. Its stock ended nearly 6.2 percent higher.
