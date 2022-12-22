Sula Vineyards, UPL, Nureca and more: Key stocks that moved the most on December 22

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18127.35, 71.75 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 60826.22, 241.02 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved the most-

Shares of medical devices and wellness products maker Nureca Ltd. surged nearly 17 percent on Thursday amid growing concerns over the surge in Covid-19 cases in China. Its stock ended nearly 7.5 percent higher.

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd | Talbros Automotive Components bagged a multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses through its joint venture, Talbros Marugo Rubber. The rubber hoses will be directly used to facilitate the E 20 fuel mechanism from multiple passenger vehicle (PV) original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in India, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Thursday. Its stock ended nearly 4.3 percent down. Talbros Automotive Components bagged a multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses through its joint venture, Talbros Marugo Rubber. The rubber hoses will be directly used to facilitate the E 20 fuel mechanism from multiple passenger vehicle (PV) original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in India, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Thursday. Its stock ended nearly 4.3 percent down.

UPL | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 3.5 percent down. Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 3.5 percent down.

Sula Vineyards Ltd | The shares of winemaker Sula Vineyards made a decent debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Thursday i.e. December 22. On BSE, Sula Vineyards listed at Rs 358 apiece against the issue price of Rs 340-357. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 361 apiece on NSE — a 1.1 percent premium to the issue price. Its shares ended 7.2 percent lower on the NSE at Rs 331.2 apiece. The shares of winemaker Sula Vineyards made a decent debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Thursday i.e. December 22. On BSE, Sula Vineyards listed at Rs 358 apiece against the issue price of Rs 340-357. The stock started its trading journey at Rs 361 apiece on NSE — a 1.1 percent premium to the issue price. Its shares ended 7.2 percent lower on the NSE at Rs 331.2 apiece.

JBM Auto | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 11.6 percent higher. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 11.6 percent higher.