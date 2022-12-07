Sula Vineyards to launch IPO on December 12

Sula Vineyards received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on November 7. The Nashik-based wine maker had filed the papers with the market regulator to raise capital via an IPO in July.
The issue for Sula Vineyards IPO to open on December 12 and close on December 14. The price band of the issue is likely to be between Rs 340-357 per share, sources have told CNBC-TV18. The anchor book is expected to open on December 9.
Sula Vineyards is synonymous with Indian wines and is considered a ‘category creator’ in the segment. It has seen a surge in sales in recent quarters with proceeds also coming from the luxury tourism vertical, according to people in the know.
Sula is headquartered in Nashik, 180km northeast of Mumbai, and has two manufacturing units, in Nashik and Bengaluru each. As of January, it had a production capacity of over 13 million litre, of which 11 million litre is housed in Nashik and 2 million litre in Karnataka.
The firm has a dominant market share in the domestic wine industry, driven by a varied vast portfolio of wine brands across different price categories and an expansive distribution network.
