Sula Vineyards IPO to open for subscription on Monday — here's all you need to know

Indian winemaker Sula Vineyards' Rs 960 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) will open for subscription on December 12. The issue will conclude December 14. The price band of the issue is Rs 340-357 per share.

India's largest wine producer and seller has raised Rs 280 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. Some marquee anchor investors include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, Morgan Stanley, among others.

Sula Vineyards IPO Details:

Issue Opens December 12 Issue Closes December 14 Issue Size (Rs. Crore) 960 Nature Of IPO Entirely OFS Price Band (Rs.) 340 - 357 Lot Size (Shares) 42

Sula Vineyards' IPO will be entirely done through an offer for sale (OFS) where promoters, and other existing investors will sell close to 2.7 crore shares.

An Offer for Sale or OFS means that Sula Vineyards will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares.

Some of the existing investors who are selling shares include:

Name Category Shares Sold Average Buy Price Per Share (Rs.) Rajeev Samant Promoter 9,37,203 41.38 Confintra S.A. Investor 71,91,835 58.64 Haystack Investments Ltd. Investor 2,00,000 96.46 Saama Capital III Ltd. Investor 6,87,389 170 Verlinvest S.A. Investor 71,91,835 58.64 Verlinvest France S.A. Investor 65,79,565 101.74

Along with these, there are eight other shareholders that are selling their stake during the IPO.

About Sula Vineyards

As mentioned earlier, Sula Vineyards is India's largest wine producer and seller, producing 56 different labels of wine. The company operates in four price segments - Elite, Premium, Economy, and Popular.

Sula Vineyards is synonymous with Indian wines and is considered a ‘category creator’ in the segment. The company distributes wines under a bouquet of popular brands such as Sula, its flagship brand, besides other popular brands like RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia.

The company has four owned and two leased production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

As of January, it had a production capacity of over 13 million litres, of which 11 million litres is housed in Nashik and the other 2 million litres in Karnataka.

According to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), its market share in the 100 percent grapes wine category, rose from 33 percent in financial year 2009 to 52.6 percent in financial year 2021 in the Indian market.

The company operates in two business verticals - the core being the wine business, which involves production, import, and distribution of wines and spirits. As of financial year 2022, that accounted for 92 percent of the overall revenue. The other is the Wine Tourism business, which accounts for sale of services in vineyard resorts and tasting rooms.

For financial year 2022, the company reported revenue of Rs 454 crore, which was higher than the Rs 418 crore in financial year 2021, but lower than financial year 2020, during which it reported revenue of Rs 522 crore.

Its gross margin expanded to 65 percent from 53 percent while EBITDA margin also grew to 26 percent from 15 percent.

Net profit in financial year 2022 stood at Rs 52 crore, compared to Rs 3 crore in financial year 2021 and a net loss of Rs 16 crore in financial year 2020.