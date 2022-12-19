English
Homemarket News

Sula Vineyards IPO: Here is how you can check your share allotment today
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 9:49:56 AM IST (Published)

Shares of Sula Vineyards will get listed on the stock exchanges – BSE and NSE –  on December 22.

Shares of the IPO of Sula Vineyards Ltd., are likely to be allotted to shareholders today, December 19.

Investors who have bid for the IPO can check the allotment status online at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar KFin Technologies Limited.


One can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and check their Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online.

Sula Vineyards, which was open for subscription from December 12 to December 14, was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.6 crore equity shares by the promoter, investors and other shareholders.

The Rs 960-crore public issue was subscribed 2.33 times on the final day of the bidding.

The Qualified Institutional Buyer portion was subscribed the most at 4.13 times followed by the retail portion at 1.65 times and the portion reserved for the non-institutional investor category was subscribed 1.51 times.

The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 340-357 a share.

After the finalisation of the basis of allotment, the refunds will be initiated on December 20 for investors who did not get the allotment, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on December 21.

The shares of the company will get listed on the stock exchanges – BSE and NSE –  on December 22.

On December 9, Sula Vineyards collected Rs 288 crore from anchor investors. The funds were mobilised from 22 fund including Morgan Stanley (Asia) Singapore Pte Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd,  Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

