Sula Vineyards' Rs 960 crore IPO to open on December 12 — here's all you need to know

Indian winemaker Sula Vineyards' Rs 960 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) will open for subscription on December 12. The subscription will conclude on December 14. The price band of the issue has been fixed at Rs 340-357 per share, the company announced on Wednesday.

The bidding for anchor book will commence on December 9.

Sula's public issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating to 26,900,532 equity shares being sold by the promoter, investors and other shareholders. Those offloading shares through the OFS route include promoter, founder and CEO Rajeev Samant, and investors Cofintra S.A., Haystack Investments Ltd, Saama Capital III, Ltd, SWIP Holdings Ltd, Verlinvest S.A. and Verlinvest France S.A along with seven other shareholder.

An Offer for Sale or OFS means that the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 42 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

Sula Vineyards received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval for its IPO on November 7. The Nashik-based wine maker had filed the papers with the market regulator to raise capital via an IPO in July.

About Sula Vineyards

Backed by Verlinvest, Everstone Capital, Visvires, Saama Capital, and DSG Consumer Partners, the company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India and IIFL Securities as the book running managers and KFin Technologies as the registrar.

Sula Vineyards is synonymous with Indian wines and is considered a ‘category creator’ in the segment. The company distributes wines under a bouquet of popular brands such as Sula, its flagship brand, besides other popular brands like RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia.

Currently, it produces 56 different labels of wines across 13 distinct brands at its four owned and two leased production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

According to the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), its market share rose from 33 percent in FY09 in 100 percent grapes wine category to 52.6 percent in FY21 in the Indian market.

Sula is headquartered in Nashik, 180 km northeast of Mumbai, and has two manufacturing units, in Nashik and Bengaluru each. As of January, it had a production capacity of over 13 million litre, of which 11 million litre is housed in Nashik and 2 million litre in Karnataka.

The wine maker's profit after tax increased multi-fold to Rs 30.51 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2022 from Rs 4.53 crore a year earlier. Its revenue from operations surged by 40.8 per cent to Rs 224.07 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2022 from Rs 159.15 crore registered in the same period of the preceding fiscal.