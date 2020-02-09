Market Study finds that 60 BSE500 companies can distribute Rs 88,600 crore to shareholders Updated : February 09, 2020 10:31 AM IST Sixty of the S&P BSE 500 companies can distribute around Rs 88,600 crore surplus cash to their shareholders via dividends and buyback, a report by IiAS said The consolidated PAT for these 60 companies increased by 13.4% over FY18, while the profit after tax for the BSE 500 companies in aggregate increased by 0.3% The abolition of the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) augurs well for MNCs