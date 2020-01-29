Market
Strong earnings reports send stocks higher on Wall Street
Updated : January 29, 2020 08:51 PM IST
General Electric, Textron and Norfolk Southern all rose Wednesday after turning in solid results
Earlier in the day, shares advanced in most European and Asian markets
The U.S. rally last night snapped a two-day skid driven by fears that the spread of a new virus in China
