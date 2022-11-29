English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Zydus Life to acquire Watson Pharma's API business arm for Rs 46.77 crore

Zydus Life to acquire Watson Pharma's API business arm for Rs 46.77 crore

Zydus Life to acquire Watson Pharma's API business arm for Rs 46.77 crore
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 29, 2022 2:48:58 PM IST (Published)

The acquisition will be completed by March 31, 2023.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Zydus Life share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read

Comic Con India founder wants to build a pop culture industry in India

Comic Con India founder wants to build a pop culture industry in India

IST5 Min(s) Read

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement for the purchase of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) arm of Watson Pharma on a cash-free and debt-free basis at a lump-sum consideration of Rs 46.77 crore.


The business undertaking of Watson Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023.

Also Read: Zydus gets USFDA tentative approval for injection to treat severe hypothyroidism

The API unit of Watson Pharma has a manufacturing facility in Ambernath, Maharashtra. The business unit was catering to the API requirements of Teva group, which is the promoter of Watson Pharma; it is not involved in the third-party sale of APIs.

Zydus Lifesciences added that the acquisition will help the company to expand its presence in the APIs space through an increase in product pipeline and manufacturing capacity.
Also Read: Zydus Lifesciences bags marketing rights for OncoStem's new breast cancer test

Zydus Lifesciences reported an over 82 percent drop in its consolidated profit at Rs 522.7 crore for the September quarter compared to Rs 3,002 crore in the year-ago period. Its net sales rose to Rs 4134.7 crore from Rs 3,784.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences are trading at Rs 406, up 1.51 percent.

Also Read: Zydus' largest formulations unit in Moraiya gets EIR from the USFDA
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Zydus Cadila Group

Previous Article

TCS launches Quantum Computing Lab on Amazon Web Services

Next Article

China's Fosun considering sale of $3.6 Billion Gland Pharma

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng