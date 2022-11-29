Zydus Life to acquire Watson Pharma's API business arm for Rs 46.77 crore

The acquisition will be completed by March 31, 2023.

Buy / Sell Zydus Life share TRADE

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement for the purchase of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) arm of Watson Pharma on a cash-free and debt-free basis at a lump-sum consideration of Rs 46.77 crore.

The business undertaking of Watson Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023.

Also Read: Zydus gets USFDA tentative approval for injection to treat severe hypothyroidism

The API unit of Watson Pharma has a manufacturing facility in Ambernath, Maharashtra. The business unit was catering to the API requirements of Teva group, which is the promoter of Watson Pharma; it is not involved in the third-party sale of APIs.

Zydus Lifesciences added that the acquisition will help the company to expand its presence in the APIs space through an increase in product pipeline and manufacturing capacity.

Zydus Lifesciences reported an over 82 percent drop in its consolidated profit at Rs 522.7 crore for the September quarter compared to Rs 3,002 crore in the year-ago period. Its net sales rose to Rs 4134.7 crore from Rs 3,784.8 crore in the same period a year ago.