homemarket Newsstocks News

Zydus Lifesciences’ arm gets tentative USFDA approval for anti depression capsules

Zydus Lifesciences’ arm gets tentative USFDA approval for anti-depression capsules

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 16, 2023 4:55:02 PM IST (Published)

Levomilnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) used for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

Recommended Articles

View All

'People crying in office', 'trauma of losing the first job', Amazon employees describe situation amidst layoff

IST5 Min(s) Read

National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort

IST11 Min(s) Read

Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

IST2 Min(s) Read

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Levomilnacipran extended-release capsules.


The company’s subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc (Zydus) will market Levomilnacipran extended-release capsules of 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg.

Levomilnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) used for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. Zydus will manufacture the drug at its formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad.

The estimated annual sales of Levomilnacipran extended-release capsules were $85 million in the US market for the 12 months ending in September 2022, according to IQVIA data.

Recently, Zydus Lifesciences received final approval and 180 days of shared exclusivity from the USFDA for Brexpiprazole Tablets.

Zydus was one of the first applicants to submit a substantially complete abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) with a paragraph IV certification for Brexpiprazole tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4mg. Brexpiprazole is used to treat certain mental conditions in adults.

Earlier this month, the pharma major launched Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules in the US market through its subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. for the treatment of epilepsy. Topiramate capsules are used in patients 6 years and older with partial onset, primary generalised tonic-clonic seizures, or seizures associated with Lenox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS).

The Zydus Lifesciences stock ended 0.75 percent lower at Rs 438.05 on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Zydus Group

Previous Article

Fitch Ratings downgrades dollar-denominated bonds of 2 firms of Azure Power Global

Next Article

Tata Motors, Kia, Hyundai expect sales to rise in 2023 despite inflation and higher interest costs