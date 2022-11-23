Homemarket newsstocks news

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for injection used in treating ulcers

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 23, 2022 4:43 PM IST (Published)

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara, Gujarat.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market famotidine injection USP, 40 mg/4 mL (10 mg/mL) and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials.
Famotidine Injection is used to treat ulcers of the stomach and intestines and to prevent intestinal ulcers from coming back after they have healed.
This medication is also used to treat certain stomach and throat (esophagus) problems such as erosive esophagitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease-GERD, and Zollinger-Ellison syndrome.
Also Read: Zydus Lifesciences bags marketing rights for OncoStem's new breast cancer test
Famotidine injection had annual sales of $1.9 million in the United States, according to IQVIA data, for the 12-month period that ended in September 2022.
The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara, Gujarat.
Zydus Lifesciences reported a net profit drop of 82 percent during the September quarter to Rs 522.5 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 4,134.7 crore from Rs 3,759.8 crore during the same period last year.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences ended 0.3 percent higher at Rs 393.55.
Also Read: Zydus' largest formulations unit in Moraiya gets EIR from the USFDA
