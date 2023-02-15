Zydus Lifesciences gets tentative USFDA approval for Hypertension Tablets

As per IQVIA data for the 12-month period ending December 2022, the Bosentan Tablets for Oral Suspension garnered estimated annual sales of $16 million in the US.

Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Bosentan Tablets.

The pharmaceutical company has been awarded tentative approval to market Bosentan Tablets for oral suspension 32 mg dosage in the United States, according to a stock exchange filing.

Bosentan Tablets are used for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults and children of 3 years of age and above. PAH is a condition in which high blood pressure affects the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart.

The tablets will target to improve pediatric patients’ pulmonary vascular resistance or PVR, the company said.

Zydus Lifesciences said that the drug will be produced at its formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ in Ahmedabad.

So far, Zydus Lifesciences has received a total of 341 approvals and has filed more than 440 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) as of December 31, 2022, since the process of filing started in financial year 2003-2004.

The pharmaceutical company posted better-than-estimated numbers for its December quarterly earnings. Its net profit rose 24.5 percent to Rs 622.9 crore in the December quarter from Rs 500.4 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 522.5 crore in the September quarter. The net profit beat the Street’s estimates of Rs 575.5 crore.

The revenue of Rs 4,362.3 crore was 11 percent higher than Street estimates of Rs 4,069.4 crore, and 19.8 percent more than Rs 3,639.8 crore in Q3FY22.