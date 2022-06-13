Homemarket newsstocks news

Zydus Lifesciences' Rs 750 crore share buyback offer to open on June 23

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
The drug firm, earlier known as Cadila Healthcare, has fixed July 15, 2022, as the last date for the settlement of bids on stock exchanges which may even happen early, as per a regulatory filing.

Pharmaceuticals firm Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said its Rs 750 crore share buyback plan is scheduled to commence on June 23 and closes on July 6, 2022.
The company's board has approved the proposal to buy back a little over 1.15 crore shares, representing up to 1.13 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 750 crore.
The Ahmedabad-based company issued a public announcement on May 24 in various newspapers for the buyback of its equity shares from the open market through the stock exchange route, a regulatory filing said.
ICICI Securities Ltd is the manager of the buyback, it said.
