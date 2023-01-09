Zydus Lifesciences’ US subsidiary launches epilepsy treatment capsules  

The capsules will further be used for treating prophylaxis of migraine in patients aged 12 years and more, according to Zydus Lifesciences.

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday announced the launch of Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules in the United States through its subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. for the treatment of epilepsy.

The pharmaceutical major had earlier received final approval for the release of the said capsules from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product in USP 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

The Topiramate Extended-Release capsule is used for treatment of epilepsy, initial monotherapy in patients aged 6 years and above for certain types of seizures, said the company in a release.

Topiramate capsules are used in patients 6 years and older with partial onset, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, or seizures associated with Lenox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS).

The capsules will further be used for treating prophylaxis of migraine in patients aged 12 years and more, the release added.

Zydus Lifesciences is the first company to get final approval for the use and launch of Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules in the US market in USP 25mg, 50mg and 100mg dosages.

According to IQVIA data for the 12 month period ending November 2022, the Topiramate Extended-Release capsule witnessed annual sales of $488 million in the United States.

Last week, Zydus Lifesciences announced receiving final approval from USFDA to market Triazolam tablets 0.125mg and 0.25mg.

Triazolam tablets are used on a short-term basis to treat insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep). It works by slowing activity in the brain to allow patients to sleep.