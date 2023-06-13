Zydus Life gets final USFDA approval for anti-inflammatory drug used in arthritis treatment

The pharma company has said that Varenicline Tablets will be produced at its formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Varenicline tablets used in the treatment of smoking addiction.

The pharmaceutical company has been awarded the final approval for manufacturing and marketing Varenicline Tablets in the dosages of 0.5 mg and 1 mg by the USFDA. These tablets are recommended in the treatment of curing smoking addictions.

The health regulator has granted the final approval to all the subsidiaries or affiliates of Zydus Lifesciences too, along with the company, and the product will be launched soon.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has stated that Varenicline Tablets will be produced at its formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ.

As per IQVIA MAT data for March 2023, the Varenicline Tablets USP, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, have garnered annual sales of $501 million in the United States.

So far, Zydus Lifesciences has received a total of 374 approvals and has filed more than 442 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) (as on March 31, 2023) since the process of filing started back in FY 2003-04.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences closed 1.2 percent higher at Rs 516.05 on Tuesday.