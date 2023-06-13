CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsZydus Life gets final USFDA approval for anti inflammatory drug used in arthritis treatment

Zydus Life gets final USFDA approval for anti-inflammatory drug used in arthritis treatment

Zydus Life gets final USFDA approval for anti-inflammatory drug used in arthritis treatment
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 5:40:21 PM IST (Published)

The pharma company has said that Varenicline Tablets will be produced at its formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Varenicline tablets used in the treatment of smoking addiction.

Live Tv

Loading...

The pharmaceutical company has been awarded the final approval for manufacturing and marketing Varenicline Tablets in the dosages of 0.5 mg and 1 mg by the USFDA. These tablets are recommended in the treatment of curing smoking addictions.
The health regulator has granted the final approval to all the subsidiaries or affiliates of Zydus Lifesciences too, along with the company, and the product will be launched soon.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X