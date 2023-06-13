Zydus Life gets final USFDA approval for anti-inflammatory drug used in arthritis treatment

The pharma company has said that Varenicline Tablets will be produced at its formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Varenicline tablets used in the treatment of smoking addiction.

Live Tv

Loading...

The pharmaceutical company has been awarded the final approval for manufacturing and marketing Varenicline Tablets in the dosages of 0.5 mg and 1 mg by the USFDA. These tablets are recommended in the treatment of curing smoking addictions.

The health regulator has granted the final approval to all the subsidiaries or affiliates of Zydus Lifesciences too, along with the company, and the product will be launched soon.