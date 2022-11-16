    English
    Zydus Lifesciences bags marketing rights for OncoStem's new breast cancer test

    Zydus Lifesciences bags marketing rights for OncoStem's new breast cancer test

    Zydus Lifesciences bags marketing rights for OncoStem's new breast cancer test
    CanAssist Breast is a patented product of OncoStem, a research-based startup headquartered in Bengaluru.

    Zydus Lifesciences has become the first Indian oncology player to venture into prognosis, diagnosis, and treatment planning of breast cancer.
    The company has acquired exclusive marketing rights for CanAssist Breast, an advanced prognostic test for breast cancer patients.
    The test, designed for patients in the early stage of breast cancer, will help in ascertaining whether or not they need chemotherapy.
    CanAssist Breast is a patented product of OncoStem, a research-based startup headquartered in Bengaluru.
    CanAssist Breast optimises treatment selection in early stage (I & II) hormone receptor-positive, HER2 receptor negative type of breast cancer. It determines the chances of breast cancer recurrence in the patients and classifies them as ‘low risk’ or ‘high risk’ using artificial intelligence.
    The test will be available at an 80 percent lower price compared to similar tests available globally.
    Breast cancer is among the most common types of cancer in India with over 2.1 lakh new cases being reported every year. Of these, nearly 50 percent are hormone positive. However, due to the lack of such prognostic tests, many patients undergo chemotherapy which may not help them.
    Zydus Lifesciences claims that the test will bring 95 percent precision in deciding the need for chemotherapy in hormone-positive breast cancer patients.
    The stocked ended trade at Rs 416.20, down 0.13 percent.
    Also Read: Zydus' largest formulations unit in Moraiya gets EIR from the USFDA
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
