Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market Azithromycin tablets

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd ended at Rs 496.75, up by Rs 2.75, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.

Home-grown drug maker Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Monday said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azithromycin tablets.

Azithromycin is indicated to treat certain bacterial infections such as bronchitis, pneumonia, sexually transmitted diseases (STD), and infections of the ears, lungs, sinuses, skin, throat, and reproductive organs, the company in an exchange filing said.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, the company said.

According to Zydus Lifesciences, Azithromycin tablets USP, 500 mg, had annual sales of $20 million in the United States. The group now has 360 approvals and has so far filed over 440 — as of December 31, 2022 — ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY04.

The company reported a 24.48 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 622.9 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 500.4 crore in the same period the previous fiscal.

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,362.3 crore, as against Rs 3,639.8 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 3,620.7 crore, as compared to Rs 3,096.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.