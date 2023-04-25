Zydus Lifesciences gets US FDA nod to market Metronidazole Topical cream in US

2 Min(s) Read
Metronidazole is an antibiotic used on the skin to treat a certain skin disorder known as rosacea, a type of adult acne. It is expected to help decrease redness, swelling, and the number of pimples caused by rosacea and is believed to work by decreasing swelling (inflammation).
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the drug regulator US FDA to manufacture and market Metronidazole Topical cream in the US market.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rice and maize crops adapting to temperature changes but not wheat: Study
Apr 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
What is the Factories (Amendment) Act withheld by Tamil Nadu
Apr 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view
Apr 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge
Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Metronidazole is an antibiotic used on the skin to treat a certain skin disorder known as rosacea, a type of adult acne. It is expected to help decrease redness, swelling, and the number of pimples caused by rosacea and is believed to work by decreasing swelling (inflammation).
The pharmaceutical company in a regulatory filing said, "Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as “Zydus”) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to manufacture and market Metronidazole Topical Cream, 0.75% (USRLD: MetroCream, 0.75%)."
Zydus Lifesciences says that the drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad (India).
Metronidazole Topical Cream, 0.75% had annual sales of $25 million in the United States (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023).
Zydus Lifesciences, earlier on April 24, 2023, received final approval from the US FDA for Icosapent Ethyl Capsules that is indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride (TG) levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.
On April 20, 2023, the company got US FDA nod to manufacture and market Metoprolol Tartrate Tablets, a drug that is used with or without other medications to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).
Similarly, Zydus Lifesciences received US FDA final nod for other drugs in April 20213 and some of those are:
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading at Rs 517.80 per share, up 0.16 percent, at 3:01 pm on NSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!