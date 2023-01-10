Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA approval for Febuxostat tablet

The Febuxostat tablets are prescribed for lowering or controlling high uric acid levels in patients suffering from gout.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences jumped 3.3 percent in the pre-closing session on Tuesday after the company announced that it received the final approval to market Febuxostat Tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The US drug regulator has approved the marketing of the pharmaceutical company’s Febuxostat Tablets in dosages 40 mg and 80 mg.

The Febuxostat tablets are prescribed for lowering or controlling high uric acid levels in patients suffering from gout. The drug is prescribed to those gout patients who have been treated with allopurinol that did not work well or cannot be treated with allopurinol.

Febuxostat tablets will be manufactured at the formulation manufacturing facility of Zydus Lifesciences located in Moraiya near Ahmedabad.

According to IQVIA data for 12 months ending in September 2022, the annual sales of Febuxostat tablets stood at $32 million in the United States.

So far, Zydus Lifesciences has received a total of 340 approvals and filed 431 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) as of September 30, 2022, since it began the filing process in the financial year 2004.

Last week, the pharmaceutical major announced the launch of Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules in the US through its subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. for the treatment of epilepsy.

The drug is used for the treatment of epilepsy and initial monotherapy in patients aged 6 years and above for certain types of seizures.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences ended 2.80 percent higher at Rs 456.50 on Tuesday.