English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA approval for Febuxostat tablet

Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA approval for Febuxostat tablet

Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA approval for Febuxostat tablet
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 5:42:19 PM IST (Updated)

The Febuxostat tablets are prescribed for lowering or controlling high uric acid levels in patients suffering from gout.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Zydus Life share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences jumped 3.3 percent in the pre-closing session on Tuesday after the company announced that it received the final approval to market Febuxostat Tablets from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).


The US drug regulator has approved the marketing of the pharmaceutical company’s Febuxostat Tablets in dosages 40 mg and 80 mg.

The Febuxostat tablets are prescribed for lowering or controlling high uric acid levels in patients suffering from gout. The drug is prescribed to those gout patients who have been treated with allopurinol that did not work well or cannot be treated with allopurinol.

Febuxostat tablets will be manufactured at the formulation manufacturing facility of Zydus Lifesciences located in Moraiya near Ahmedabad.

According to IQVIA data for 12 months ending in September 2022, the annual sales of Febuxostat tablets stood at $32 million in the United States.

So far, Zydus Lifesciences has received a total of 340 approvals and filed 431 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) as of September 30, 2022, since it began the filing process in the financial year 2004.

Last week, the pharmaceutical major announced the launch of Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules in the US through its subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. for the treatment of epilepsy.

The drug is used for the treatment of epilepsy and initial monotherapy in patients aged 6 years and above for certain types of seizures.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences ended 2.80 percent higher at Rs 456.50 on Tuesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Jan 10, 2023 5:37 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Zydus Group

Previous Article

PSP Projects wins Rs 1,344 crore order from Surat Municipal Corporation

Next Article

Carlyle Group buys majority stake in beauty brand VLCC Health Care

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X