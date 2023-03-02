Zydus Lifesciences receives final approval from USFDA for cold sore healing cream

According to IQVIA data, acyclovir cream 5 percent had annual sales of $16.9 million in the US for the 12-month period in ending December 2022.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. on Thursday announced that it received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acyclovir Cream, 5 percent, which is used to treat cold sores on the face and lips. Cold sores are blisters caused by a virus called herpes simplex.

Acyclovir belongs to a class of medicines known as antivirals. The product will be launched shortly in the US market. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad (India).

According to IQVIA data, acyclovir cream 5 percent had annual sales of $16.9 million in the US for the 12-month period ending in December 2022.

With the latest USFDA approval, Zydus Lifesciences now has 348 approvals. The pharma major has so far filed over 440 ANDAs.

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday announced that the USFDA gave the final approval for Olmesartan Medoxomil and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, 20 mg/12.5 mg, 40 mg/12.5 mg, and 40 mg/25 mg.

Olmesartan Medoxomil and Hydrochlorothiazide, a combination of two medicines, are used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension).

In February the company received the US drug regulator’s nod for Sirolimus tablets, prescribed to prevent rejection of a kidney transplant.

Last month, the company reported its December quarter earnings. Its profit surged by 11.7 percent at Rs 547.9 crore against Rs 490.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Furthermore, its EBITDA margin improved to 21.9 percent from 20.6 percent in the same quarter last year.

The company last month told analysts that the United States, India, and API businesses were the main growth drivers in the December quarter.

The domestic branded business expanded by 14 percent year-on-year and the management expects the momentum to continue.

Zydus' US business, which comprises 46 percent of the overall topline, stood at a multi-quarter high of USD 235 million, a growth of 29 percent from last year.

Zydus Lifesciences shares ended 1.59 percent higher at Rs 466 on Thursday.