Zydus Lifesciences arm to acquire 6.5% stake in Mylab for Rs 106 crore

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Saturday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is acquiring a 6.5 percent stake in Mylab Discovery Solutions Private Ltd for Rs 106 crore.

"...we hereby inform that Zydus Animal Health and Investments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Rising Sun Holdings Private Ltd and Mylab Discovery Solutions Private to acquire 65,06,500 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each," Zydus Lifesciences said in an exchange filing.

"The ultimate number of shares to be held can change, as per the terms of the Agreement, based on the financial performance of Mylab for the year ending on March 31, 2024," the company said.

According to the company, the proposed investment in Mylab will help Zydus to participate in the growing diagnostics space which is expected to witness increased penetration through in-clinic solutions with Point of Care Testing (POCT) devices.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, Mylab Discovery Solutions Private reported a turnover of Rs 825 crore, for the year ended March 31, 2022, it was Rs 260 crore and for the year ended March 31, 2023, it reported Rs 95 crore, based on provisional financial statements.

Mylab is engaged in the business of researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling in-vitro diagnostics kits, equipment, reagents and related therapeutic products that are linked to its diagnostic portfolio and providing portfolio solutions to other labs and hospitals.