Zydus Lifesciences arm to acquire 6.5% stake in Mylab for Rs 106 crore

According to the company, the proposed investment in Mylab will help Zydus to participate in the growing diagnostics space which is expected to witness increased penetration through in-clinic solutions with Point of Care Testing (POCT) devices.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Saturday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is acquiring a 6.5 percent stake in Mylab Discovery Solutions Private Ltd for Rs 106 crore.

"...we hereby inform that Zydus Animal Health and Investments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Rising Sun Holdings Private Ltd and Mylab Discovery Solutions Private to acquire 65,06,500 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each," Zydus Lifesciences said in an exchange filing.

"The ultimate number of shares to be held can change, as per the terms of the Agreement, based on the financial performance of Mylab for the year ending on March 31, 2024," the company said.